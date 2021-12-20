USA ready for talks with Russia, if they also concern its conduct: White House

“The US President’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the Russian president’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov that the US is ready to engage in multi-channel talks, but they must also address Russia’s conduct,” the White House said on Monday.

“The US is ready to engage in diplomacy through multiple channels, including bilateral talks, the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE,” Spokeswoman for the National Security Council, Emily Horne, said in a statement.

President Joe Biden’s adviser was to make it clear that the talks must be based on reciprocity and address the concerns raised in the US by steps taken by Russia, and be “fully coordinated with our European allies”.

Mr Sullivan “also noted that real progress can only come under conditions of de-escalation, not of escalation,” a White House release reads.

It was another phone call by advisers to the US and Russian presidents in recent days. The Biden administration announced that it would respond to Russia on the proposals for “security guarantees” this week, in the form of a draft treaty published by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US has already stipulated that some of the proposals are clearly unacceptable to America and NATO, and the Kremlin is aware of this.

Washington has consistently emphasised the importance of talks with NATO allies, while Russia has signalled that it only wants to negotiate with the US.