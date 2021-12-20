COVID-19 urges Miss World pageant to take unplanned beauty sleep

A few hours before the finale and after taking into account the safety of people participating in the event, the organisers of the Miss World competition decided to postpone the event. It is to be held within 90 days. Not everyone was able to reach San Juan due to the coronavirus infection.

At this year’s Miss World finale, Poland was to be represented by Karolina Bielawska, who has been in Puerto Rico for a month now. There were photo sessions, choreography rehearsals, and smaller contests.

Ms Bielawska qualified for the TOP 13 of one of the smaller competitions called Top Model, out of as many as 100 finalists. Her ratings before the final were high, and observers of the Miss World contest gave her a good chance of being in the lead.

The Polish beauty is twenty-two years old and comes from Łódź, where she studies management in English at the Lodz University of Technology.