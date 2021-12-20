Football: Szymański selected for Russian League’s Team of the Year

Sebastian Szymański was selected for the Team of the Year of the Russian Premier League by the subscribers of Match Premier, the competition’s dedicated TV channel. This is the first such distinction in the career of the Dynamo Moscow midfielder.

In club football, Szymański has had a very successful year. Apart from the latest honour, the Pole made it to the Team of the Season 2020/21, was selected three times as the league’s player of the month, and only in November he won the statuette for the best player of the match twice.

His brilliant performances are reflected in the statistics. Szymański played in 17 matches for Dynamo this season, scoring 5 goals and recording 6 assists.

Символическая сборная года по версии подписчиков 🔥

Клаудиньо, Захарян, Агаларов, Сергеев – ну просто дрим-тим 😍 pic.twitter.com/5zplvFDDOV

— МАТЧ ПРЕМЬЕР (@matchpremier) December 20, 2021

It is thanks to his good attitude, among others, that the team from Moscow is currently the runner-up in the Russian league, only 2 points behind Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Szymański has been a Dynamo player since 2019, when he was transferred from Legia for EUR 5.5 mln. Now, the club from Moscow receives further inquiries about the Pole from Premier League and Bundesliga teams, according to media reports. The renowned portal Transfermarkt estimates the value of the 22-year-old at EUR 8 mln, but the officials of Dynamo reportedly rejected higher offers.

Despite being in the form of his life, Szymański is not trusted by the national team’s coach Paulo Sousa. The last time he played for Poland was in March.