Energy giant to launch major photovoltaic investment in southeast Poland

Polish energy giant PGE Energia Odnawialna (Renewable Energy) has received permission for the construction of one of the largest photovoltaic farms in Poland, with its capacity totalling 100 MW.

The investment is to be completed by the end of 2023 in the Grębów municipality in the Podkarpackie province, southeast Poland.

According to the press release of PGE, the combined production amounting to approximately 100,000 MWh will meet the yearly electricity demand of over 40,000 households.

PGE recalled that recently, the company has also obtained a permit to build two photovoltaic installations with a total capacity of 13 MW in the Łosice poviat in the Mazowieckie province.

The PGE Capital Group intends to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. This is to be fulfilled through the implementation of investments in low and zero emission energy sources and grid infrastructure.

One of the elements of the investment plan is the PV Programme. Its goal is to build solar installations with a total capacity of about 3 GW by 2030 and strengthen PGE as the leader of the RES market in Poland.

PGE Energia Odnawialna, a company belonging to the PGE Capital Group, is currently the largest producer of green energy in Poland. It runs 17 wind farms, 29 hydropower plants, four pumped storage power plants and five solar farms. The total installed capacity of all renewable energy facilities is 2,331.25 MW.