COVID-19: New vaccine gains approval of EU medical agency

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) positively evaluated Nuvaxovid, the vaccine made by the US-based Novavax, for people aged 18 years and over. Final approval of the European Commission is still needed for the product to be authorised in the EU, but it is expected soon.

This is the fifth vaccine against COVID-19 that has been approved by the EU agency after the products by Pfizer/BioNTEch, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Experts from an EU agency analysed the results of two large clinical trials and concluded that the Novavax vaccine is safe. Its effectiveness – as reported by the EMA – amounts to around 90 percent.

However, there is not enough data to conclude whether it is effective against the new mutation of the coronavirus, the Omicron.

The vaccine’s side effects were usually mild to moderate and resolved within a few days after inoculation. The most common of these are injection site pain, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, general malaise, joint pain, and nausea/vomiting.

If Novavax is approved by the European Commission, it will be applied in two doses, 3 weeks apart. The manufacturer assured that in January it could start delivering preparations to EU countries.