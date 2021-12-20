New campaign launched to promote Polish literature abroad

“New Books from Poland” campaign was launched by the Book Institute. Books by Elżbieta Cherezińska, Jakub Małecki, Wiesław Myśliwski and Andrzej Sapkowski that have been published this year will be promoted, among others, in the US, Germany, France and Israel.

The slogan “New Books from Poland” refers to the program of the Book Institute, whose task is to popularise Polish literature among foreign publishers, translators and readers. An English-language catalogue is directed to publishers and translators, which is a review of the most interesting, yet untranslated publications from Poland, and readers – recommendations of books already published in their languages.

“In the next year, when international book fairs and literary festivals were commonly cancelled or limited to alternative forms, we want to use this campaign to draw the attention of foreign readers to the excellent books of Polish authors, and in foreign publishers to strengthen faith in the high sales potential of our literature on their markets,” said the Director of the Book Institute, Dariusz Jaworski.

The current “New Books from Poland” campaign focuses on four titles, whose translations have been published abroad in recent months. The novel “Hard” by Elżbieta Cherezińska was published in English, “Rdza” by Jakub Małecki was translated into German, and Wiesław Myśliwski’s “Widnokrąg” into French, and Andrzej Sapkowski’s “Last Wish” in Hebrew gains new readers in Israel.

“These books have become heroines of the series of four spots, which can be watched in full versions (30 sec.) On YouTube. Each of these short, but very impressive films introduces the viewer to the atmosphere of one literary story and outlines its issues,” said the communique

The individual spots were recorded in language versions corresponding to the language of the book’s translation. In addition, shortened advertising formats and a minute-long version of the spot, which collectively presents all titles, were prepared. The promotion of the spots is also supported by a banner campaign conducted in four languages, to also be promoted in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland and Great Britain. According to the assumptions, the campaign is to reach 30 million recipients.

The strategic goal of the “New Books from Poland” campaign is to increase the recognition of Poland as a cultural area that offers a global audience an attractive, inspiring, diverse, unique and universal literature of high artistic value.

More information is available at www.instytutksiazki.pl and www.booksfrompoland.pl.

The “New Books from Poland” campaign was financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.