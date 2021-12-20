Poland’s manufacturing rises y/y in November – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 15.2 percent year on year in November 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Monday.

Month on month, industrial output increased by 5.3 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected November’s manufacturing to grow by 8.6 percent year on year and to fall by 1.2 percent month on month.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production went up by 15.2 percent year on year and by 6.5 percent month on month in November.

Manufacturing prices went up by 13.2 percent year on year in November and by 1.0 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected November’s producer prices to go up by 13.0 percent year on year and by 1.0 percent month on month.