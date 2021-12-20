Mass murder of civilians in Myanmar: BBC report

At least 40 men were killed by the Myanmar military in response to attacks carried out by militia groups demanding the return to a democratic state, following the February military coup, the British public broadcaster BBC reported on Monday after a journalistic investigation.

Witnesses and massacre survivors told the BBC how soldiers, some as young as 17 years old, rallied villagers in the central part of the country, seperated the men and murdered them. According to journalists, most of the men were tortured before they died.

The BBC spoke to 11 witnesses in the town of Kani and compared their reports with cell phone recordings and photos collected by the UK-based NGO Myanmar Witness.

The mass murders appear to be a collective punishment for attacks against the military by groups of local militants in the Civil Defense Forces. According to the BBC, these troops want democracy to be restored. Before the massacres in July, the fighting between the militants and the military intensified.



The largest massacre occurred in the village of Yin, where at least 14 men were tortured or beaten and then murdered. Their bodies were thrown into a wooded ravine. In the nearby village of Zee Bin Dwin, 12 mutilated bodies were found, probably including the body of a child and a disabled person.

Men were the main targets of the attacks. According to their families, the victims were not involved in militant activities.

The BBC brought allegations of the massacres to the deputy minister of information and military spokesman, General Zaw Min Tun. The general did not deny that his soldiers committed mass murders. “When they treat us as enemies, we have the right to defend ourselves,” the general declared.

The United Nations is investigating possible human rights violations by the Myanmarese military.