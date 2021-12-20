Poland reports 9,609 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 29 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 9,609 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 15,976 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,612 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 23,219 recorded the day prior, including 2,116 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,891 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 445,032 people are under quarantine. So far 3,458,870 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 45,552,262 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,841,341 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 5,672,394 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.