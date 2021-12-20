State has duty to defend its identity: Hungarian PM

“The Hungarian state has a duty to prevent significant identity violations, even if so decided by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) or as a result of a faulty exercise of competences by the EU institutions,” the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Monday, commenting on the recent ruling of the Hungarian Constitutional Court regarding the joint exercising of powers by the country and the European Union.

Hungarian govt welcomes Polish Constitutional Tribunal decision

see more

He stressed that it is not possible to change the traditional social environment of the Hungarian population without democratic power of attorney and state control.

PM Orbán referred to the November ruling of the CJEU, which found that the automatic rejection of asylum applications introduced by Hungary is contrary to EU law.

On 10 December, the Hungarian Constitutional Court ruled that the government has the right to apply its own measures on issues where the EU has not yet taken decisions on the joint implementation of EU rules.

“Europeans today have no right to their country, their language, their culture, their family and their God. The decision of the Constitutional Court of Hungary takes a stand against this,” the Hungarian PM was quoted as saying by his spokesman, Zoltán Kovács.

PM Orbán in latest Samizdat: "Ultimately, […] Europeans today have no right to their country, their language, their culture, their family and their God. The decision of the Constitutional Court of HU takes a stand against this." Read the full text here. https://t.co/qtP1BLcusp

— Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) December 20, 2021

According to PM Orbán, the Constitutional Court’s decision is of historic importance.

“The government must defend Hungary’s constitutional identity and if EU institutions are not effectively exercising their mandates, Hungarian authorities can do so, and the relationship between migration and human dignity should also be considered from the point of view of indigenous people,” he stressed.

Judit Varga, the Hungarian Justice Minister, assessed the ruling of the country’s Constitutional Court as a “strong legal barrier in addition to the physical closure” of Hungarian borders amid the ongoing migration crisis.

In order to effectively protect its borders, Hungary shall also be entitled to adjust its national rules to reality by adopting additional, unique measures. With this judgment, the Const. Court has built a strong legal barrier in addition to the physical closure of our borders.

— Judit Varga (@JuditVarga_EU) December 10, 2021