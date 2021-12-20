Belarusian services more openly help migrants to cross border: official

“The pressure on the Polish border from the Belarusian side is lower now, but the cases of attacks that occur every night have increasingly more open support from the Belarusian services,” Maciej Wąsik, deputy minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, reported.

Service at PL-BY border increasingly difficult: Border Guard

In an interview with Polish Radio on Monday, he emphasised that “we [Poland] have large forces at the border,” pointing to 15,000 soldiers, 4,000 border guards, and around 2,000 policemen protecting it.

As the deputy minister emphasised, he hopes that the construction of the barrier on the border with Belarus will start this year, or at the beginning of the next. He added that the expected completion date for its construction by mid-2022 is not in danger.

He assured that the teams building it would be protected by officers to prevent obstruction of the works from the Belarusian side.

So far, 1,200 attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border were recorded in December, while the total of attempted illegal border crossings in 2021 exceeded 39,000.

Due to the illegal migration pressure on the Polish-Belarussian border, from September 2 to November 30, a state of emergency has been in force in 183 municipalities, located alongside the border, in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie Districts.

As of December 1, pursuant to a Special Act issued by the Ministry of the Interior and Administration, access to the borderline territories has been prohibited, with the exception of residents and local entrepreneurs.