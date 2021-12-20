69 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border

In the last 24 hours, Border Guard officers recorded 69 illegal attempts to forcibly cross the Polish Belarusian border.

“In the section protected by the Polish Border Guard in Czeremcha, 26 foreigners tried to forcibly cross the border, while groups of several people tried to cross the border in the sections in Płaska, Narewka and Dubicze Cerkiewne,” the Border Guard announced on social media on Monday.

This year, the Border Guard recorded over 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Since the beginning of December there have been 838 attempts, around 8,900 in November and as many as 17,400 in October.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.