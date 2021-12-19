<p>Greatest female spy of WWII</p>

Patrick Ney/TFN

Churchill’s favourite spy? An inspiration for Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale? Britain’s longest serving WWI Special Agent, male or female, and the first British female agent to serve in the field was a Polish agent called Krystyna Skarbek, aka Christine Granville.

Coming to be known for her daring exploits, she was once described as “the bravest of the brave”. In this episode of Heart of Poland, author, historian and biographer of Krystyna Skarbek, Clare Mulley, talks about Skarbek’s remarkable life story and why she should be seen as much more than just a Bond girl.