Polish, Lithuanian and Ukrainian presidents to discuss security issues in Kyiv

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine: Andrzej Duda, Gitanas Nausėda and Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet on December 20 in Kyiv, Ukraine as part of the Lublin Triangle summit to discuss the security situation in the region, said Jakub Kumoch, the head of the presidential International Policy Bureau.

“The visit of the presidents of Poland and Lithuania is also an expression of support for Ukraine in the face of Russian pressure and provocations. Both countries support Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration,” he stressed.

In early December, the Presidents of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine talked as part of the virtual summit of the Lublin Triangle; then they adopted a joint declaration on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

During the meeting, the leaders expressed their solidarity against hybrid attacks by the Belarusian regime and Moscow, and talked about ways to counter them.

The Lublin Triangle is a format for trilateral cooperation between Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine. It was established in 2020 and its aim is to deepen the political, economic and social cooperation of these countries and to support Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.