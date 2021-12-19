German daily demands firm steps of new gov’t against Minsk

“Condemning the dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka and calling sentences against oppositionists a scandal is not enough,” wrote the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) on Sunday, demanding firm steps against Minsk taken by the new German government.

Germany has formed a new government headed by Olaf Scholz. He replaced Chancellor Angela Merkel, who held the office for 16 years. Although his party’s politicians emphasise that Mr Scholz will be a strong and ambitious leader, the German media do not see his firmness yet. This mainly concerns the approach to eastern policy.

“Alyakandr Lukashenka’s plan has been successful. There are more than 920 political prisoners in Belarusian jails. Their number is increasing day by day. However, the West is not focused on them, but at the EU’s external border with Belarus. The Minsk-steered migration crisis has diverted the West’s attention from the fate of the Belarusian opposition,” writes Sofia Dreisbach in a comment published on Sunday in FAZ.

In the context of insufficient activities, the diary recalled the story of Siarhei Tsikhanouski,

the would-be candidate for the presidency of Belarus and the husband of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is the most famous victim of the actions of the Lukashenka regime in the media. The oppositionist is still held in prison, as are other activists who opposed the dictator’s policy.

“Repeating over and over that political prisoners in Belarus should be released immediately is not enough. Condemning Lukashenka’s policy is not enough. Solidarity should apply not only to EU countries that have suffered as a result of the migration crisis, but also to Belarusian civil society,” wrote Ms Dreisbach. In her opinion, the new German government should put much more pressure on the Belarusian regime.

“Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced a tough policy towards Russia and China – Belarus should be treated in the same way,” Ms Dreisbach noted, adding that calling the verdict against Mr Tsikhanouski “scandalous” would not make any impression on the Belarusian dictator.