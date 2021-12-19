COVID-19: Netherlands announces hard lockdown amid Omicron spread

In the face of the rapidly increasing level of infections with the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, the Dutch authorities have announced a strict nationwide lockdown which will be in force until January 14.

“The decision was inevitable due to the fifth wave triggered by the Omicron variant which has already attacked us,” said the country’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte

“Not acting right now would likely lead to an unmanageable situation in hospitals that have already cut back on regular care to make room for COVID-19 patients,” he went on to say.

In accordance with the rules of the nationwide lockdown, all shops, restaurants, bars, hairdressing salons, gyms, cinemas, theatres and museums will be closed. Households will be able to host no more than two people, and a maximum of two people will be allowed outside with each other.

These restrictions will apply until January 14. Until January 9, all schools will be teaching in the remote mode.

After the introduction of the restrictions on Saturday, people started shopping in large numbers on Sunday. Demonstrators gathered in front of the government headquarters.

In the Netherlands, more than 73 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, in Amsterdam alone, the number of people infected with the Omicron variant has increased tenfold in recent days.

The head of the Dutch epidemic management team, Jaap van Dissel, said that Omikron will replace the Delta variant by the end of the year and will become the dominant strain in the entire country.