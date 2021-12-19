Poland reports 15,976 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 70 deaths

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland recorded 15,976 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 70 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 19,397 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,219 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 23,641 recorded the day prior, including 2,113 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,896 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 512,473 people are under quarantine. So far 3,435,983 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 45,511,239 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,835,654 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 5,643,962 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported that a third case of the coronavirus’ omicron variant had been confirmed in Poland.