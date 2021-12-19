Poland records 3rd Omicron case

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland’s third infection with the Omicron coronavirus strain has been diagnosed in a 7-year-old girl in Gdańsk, north Poland, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The first infection with the virus was reported on Thursday in a Lesotho national in Katowice, south Poland. The second case, a 3-year-old girl in Warsaw, was diagnosed on Friday.

The Ministry wrote on Twitter that the infection was discovered during a PCR 10.12 test on the girl due to influenza symptoms. The Ministry added that the girl’s classmates have been quarantined and those who had come in close contact with her will also be tested.