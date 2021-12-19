COVID-19: 15,976 new cases in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 15,976 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,958,840 including 431,372 still active. The number of active cases was 439,136 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 70 new fatalities, of which 17 were due to COVID-19 alone and 53 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 91,485.

According to the ministry, a total of 512,473 individuals are quarantined and 3,435,983 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

As of Sunday a total of 45,511,239 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,835,654 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,113 out of 2,896 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 274,608,183 coronavirus cases, 5,368,398 deaths and 246,447,793 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 51,696,205. India has the second most with 34,740,275 cases and Brazil third with 22,212,343.