NS2 shall be stopped if Russia attacks Ukraine: German Vice-chancellor

In an interview with a German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Germany’s Vice-Chancellor, Robert Habeck (the Green Party), threatened to stop the controversial Nord Stream 2 (NS2) if Russia attacks Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 starts filling second pipe with natural gas

see more

“Any further military aggression will result in serious consequences,” emphasised Mr Habeck.







He went on to say that “from the geopolitical point of view, the gas pipeline has always been a mistake”, and that all European countries, except Germany and Austria, have always opposed NS2.







The Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency for Electricity, Gas, Telecommunications, Post and Railway), which reports to Robert Habeck as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, will decide about the launch of NS2, according to the European and German law. Because the owner and the operator of the network must be separated, to prevent monopolisation and mutual dependency, the issue is not solely in the power of the Ministry, as FAZ explains. The daily notes that the previous federal government exerted strong political pressure to approve NS2; however the pipeline has not been launched.







Mr Hebeck said that “the Agency shall examine documents following the law, as it should”. However, FAZ ponders how the situation will develop “if Russia will continue to violate Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and the situation escalates.”







During his first EU summit in Brussels, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) defined the NS2 project as “a private sector project,” and the decision of the Federal Network Agency as “entirely apolitical”. He emphasised that that was “a different matter” than any attempts at preventing the violation of the Ukrainian border, which had been undertaken until that point.







Nord Stream 2 has been completed; however it is not yet operational as it is awaiting official approvals and certifications. FAZ comments that “The US and some EU countries, including Poland, were vehemently opposed to NS2.” Mr Scholz visited Warsaw on December 12.







Nord Stream 2 is a 1,200 km-long, two-strand pipeline that departs from the Russian coastal settlement of Ust-Luga, 110 km west of Saint Petersburg, runs along the seabed of the Baltic and terminates at the German town of Greifswald.







Poland, along with several other European countries, sees Nord Stream 2, which bypasses Ukraine, as a political project meant to weaken that country and gain leverage over Europe by making it more dependent on Russian gas.