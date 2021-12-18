Another Russian bomber flyover along Belarusian border

A patrol of two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers flew along the Belarusian border, Russian press agency TASS reported on Saturday.

Russia flies nuclear-capable bombers over Belarus

The agency reported that the carrying out of joint aerial tasks and air defence was worked on during the flyover of the long-distance aircraft. The Tu-22M3 bombers were accompanied by Su-30SM fighter jets. Upon the completion of the task, the aircraft returned to their mother airfields in Russia, TASS reported.

On November 10, the Belarusian Ministry of Defence announced a beef-up of air defence forces alongside the country’s western and northwestern borders, adding that regular strategic Russian bomber flyovers would be performed over Belarus.

“Strategic [Russian] bomber flights will be regular,” the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The first such flight of Tu-22M3 bombers was reported on November 10. Ever since the Belarusian defence ministry has been reporting joint Russian patrols with Su-30SM fighter jets.