At least 24 dead in psychiatry clinic fire in Japan, arson possible

A fire tore through a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday with various media reporting from 24 to 27 people dead in what the police were investigating as a possible arson.

The death toll varies by media with Reuters reporting “at least 27 people feared dead” and the “Japan Times” saying there were 24 casualties of what the police are investigating as a possible arson by a man who had spilt a liquid that fuelled the blaze.

The fourth floor of a building housing a beauty salon, a clothing shop, an English-language school and a psychiatry clinic in a busy district of the western city of Osaka was where the fire broke out around 10 am local time (1 am GMT), public broadcaster NHK said.

One variant of the story features a 50-60-year-old man carrying a bag filled with liquid into the building, where, having set it down near a heater, he knocked it over, spilling the liquid and thus starting the fire, as reported by Kyodo News.

The other scenario is that the man was believed to be a patient of the psychiatry clinic and that he carried a bag leaking liquid into the reception area before the fire started. The suspect, be he deliberate or an accidental arsonist, was hospitalised in critical condition.

“Most of the people who lost their lives could be medical workers or patients at the clinic. This is unbearable,” Yumiko Inoue, a doctor from a nearby hospital, told Reuters.

Twenty-four people were confirmed dead, NHK said. An official at Osaka city’s fire department earlier told Reuters that 27 people had suffered from cardiopulmonary arrest, the term used in Japan before a fatality is officially confirmed.

Having engulfed a narrow 20-square-metres room, the fire was put out within 30 minutes, NHK reported. Before this happened, however, there had been a lot of smoke soaring from the fourth-floor windows and the roof as well, as evidenced by video footage.

According to NHK, when the situation was brought back under control, the police assembled a special team to investigate whether the incident was a tragic accident or a deliberate act of arson.

At the news of the event, PM Fumio Kishida offered condolences and said authorities were working to determine the cause.

“People who are struggling with illness have suffered this out of the blue,” 37-year-old Yukari Tanaka told Reuters not far from the fire-stricken building, adding: “It makes me feel very sad to think about their situation and their families.”

“When I looked outside I saw orange flames in the fourth-floor window of the building. A woman was waving her hands for help from the sixth-floor window,” a 36-year-old woman

who works in an office nearby told Kyodo News.

Being unable to phone his son, a doctor who ran the clinic, a father told the Yomiuri newspaper: “Around noon I heard there was news of a fire on television and was surprised. My wife went to the site but we still do not know what is going on. I cannot get through to my son’s phone.”

The clinic’s website was not accessible but an internet archive showed it treated patients for issues from depression and panic to sleep apnoea and anaemia, as well as counselling to help people return to the workforce.

The Osaka blaze joins the record of Japan’s fires with the largest recent event of this kind being the arson attack at an animation studio in the city of Kyoto in 2019 which consumed the lives of 36 people and injured dozens. In 2001, a fire at a building in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people.