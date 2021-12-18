Czechs commemorate Václav Havel on 10th death anniversary

On Saturday, all across the Czech Republic, citizens remember Václav Havel, the “President poet” and anti-Communist activist, who led Czechoslovakia through the 1989 transformation, from a Soviet satellite to a democratic republic. Václav Havel passed away ten years ago, at 75, after a long battle with cancer.

Czech Republic President appoints new government

see more

Earlier today, many people gathered in Prague to honour the late President, by lighting candles on the Václav Havel Square by the National Theater.

“I respected him highly for the values he represented. I come here every year with my children to pass on this memory to them. We remember him all the time, not just on special anniversaries. In our country we often say: What would Havel do? What would his reaction be, if he was still with us?” said a Czech citizen, who spoke with Polish Radio.

Václav Havel was a renowned playwright, poet, philosopher, and anti-Communist activist, who became the last President of Czechoslovakia and the first President of the Czech Republic. He participated in the Prague Spring (1968) and was a co-founder of Charter 77, an informal citizen movement that opposed human rights violations perpetrated by the Czechoslovakian Communist regime at the time. Mr Havel was a symbol of the Velvet Revolution, the peaceful transition of power in Czechoslovakia in 1989, and of Czech democracy.

He served as the President of the Czech Republic for two consecutive terms (10 years). During his presidency, the country became a member of NATO. He was also instrumental in preliminary works leading to the Czech Republic’s accession to the European Union.

Václav Havel was an acclaimed playwright and essayist, who wrote extensively on the issues of freedom, power and morality.

Once his presidency ended in 2003, Havel went back to writing and founded the Havel’s Library, which collects his writings and other materials related to his thought and political career.

Václav Havel died on December 18, 2011. On the 10th anniversary of his death, he is being remembered across the country in many commemorative events, such as exhibitions, concerts, and marches.