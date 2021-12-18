Football: Lewandowski breaks another record

Netting a goal for Bayern Munchen in its victorious match (4:0) against VfL Wolfsburg in the 17th round of Bundesliga, Robert Lewandowski broke another record with 43 goals in one year in the German league, surpassing late Gerd Müller’s 1972 score by one point.

In May, Poland’s king of football bettered another feat of the famous “Bombardier” becoming the top striker of the 2020/2021 season, scoring 41 times.

On Friday, Lewandowski pulled it off only in the 89th minute. Windows for scoring opened earlier but Thomas Mueller, Dayot Upamecano and Leroy Sane seized the opportunity. The Pole caught up with Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievement, who scored a total of 68 goals in 2013, his best year so far, in the club and in Portugal’s national team. Only Argentinean superstar Lionel Messi is ahead of Lewandowski and Ronaldo with 91 goals scored in 2012.

Halfway through the season, Lewandowski remains on top of the strikers’ list with 19 goals and three goals ahead of Czech Patrik Schick from Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern bolstered its position in the Bundesliga as its leader, overtaking Borussia Dortmund by nine points and Bayer Leverkusen by 15. The Bavarians will play against Borussia Moenchengladbach on January 7, 2022.