French presidential elections: conservative Pécresse gaining in polls

A French conservative, Valérie Pécresse, may be the likely challenger to President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of presidential elections in April 2022, according to a recent Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll of more than 10,000 people, conducted via the Internet from December 7 to 13, 2021.

Valérie Pécresse, who early this month won her Les Republicains party’s primary to be its candidate – won 17 percent of first-round voting intentions, behind Macron’s 25.5 percent, but up 10 points from a poll in October.





A far-right politician, political journalist, essayist, writer and pundit, Eric Zemmour, who had come second to President Macron in several first-round voting intention polls this autumn, saw his share of first-round intentions slide to 14.5 percent from 16 percent in October. That put him on par with far-right Rassemblement National party leader Marine Le Pen, who also slid to 14.5 percent from 16 percent.





Green party leader Yannick Jadot and far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon came well behind, each with 8.5 percent of voting intentions.





Come April 10, two candidates winning the most votes in the first round of the French presidential election will go through to the April 24 run-off vote.