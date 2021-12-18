Service at PL-BY border increasingly difficult: Border Guard

The aggression of migrants attempting to cross the Polish-Belarusian border has been growing in ferocity, according to Lt. Izabela Greczan, a Border Guard officer who serves at the Station in Czeremcha, in Podlasie region, eastern Poland. She emphasised that protecting the Polish border is becoming increasingly difficult.

On Friday night, a group of migrants attempted to violently storm the border in Czeremcha.

“It happens from one minute to the next. A forest at night, complete silence, and suddenly you hear a roar of engines, see flashes of light. We have to react immediately,” Lt. Greczan told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) how a day and night in the life of a Border Guard officer looks like.

The Border Guards must react swiftly and decisively:

“The nearest patrols must quickly move to the location of an attempted border crossing, while calling in backup at the same time. Migrants are often brought to the border by Belarussian trucks. Sometimes we can see migrants jumping off the backs of military vehicles. They bring with them bottles, firecrackers, grenades, and paving stones. All these objects fly in our direction,” reported Lt. Greczan.

Wood logs, paving stones and bungers

For this reason, a closed railway crossing near Czeremcha is one of the most dangerous places, because it is covered with big and sharp stones, which can be used during an attack. In Opacz, on the other hand, short logs of wood have been strewn around. According to Lt. Greczan, migrants throw these logs on the Polish Border Guards during an intervention.

A large tree stump, weighing several kilograms, has also been prepared, and may become a dangerous weapon if thrown from a certain height on the Border Guards. There is also some wood that migrants throw over the barbed wire fence to cross the border.

“People attempting to cross the border often carry metal-cutting shears, which are sharp enough to cut not only wires, but also metal posts that support the wire fence,” continues Lt. Greczan.

Furthermore, Polish Border Guards are often blinded by Belarussian lasers, while deflecting migrant attacks that are also accompanied by the noise of bangers.

“Nearly everyone has been harmed. Not all injuries are reported to our superiors, not because we hide them, but the adrenaline rush is so strong that only when we are finished for the day, and take off our uniforms, we can see our bruises and scratches,” added Lt. Graczak.

Lt. Graczak, who served in the Frontex forces at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, which is protected with a fence, cannot wait for a similar fence to be erected on the stretch of land patrolled by the Czeremcha Border Guard unit. “It will be much easier for us when it happens,” explains the officer.

On Friday night, 32 people attempted to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, as reported on Twitter by the Border Guard on Saturday. 15 orders to leave the territory of Poland have been issued.

So far, in December, 1,200 people attempted to cross the Polish-Belarusian border, while the total of attempted illegal border crossings in 2021 reached 39,100. In August, the Border Guard recorded 3,500 illegal attempts at border crossings, with numbers escalating in September to 7,700, 17,500 in October, and a decrease in November to 8,900.

Due to the illegal migration pressure on the Polish-Belarussian border, from September 2 to November 30, a state of emergency was in force in 183 municipalities, located alongside the border, in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie Districts. As of 1 December, pursuant to a Special Act issued by the Ministry of the Interior and Administration, access to the borderline territories is prohibited, with the exception of residents and local entrepreneurs.