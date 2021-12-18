Poland reports 19,397 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 543 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 19,397 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 543 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 20,027 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,641 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 23,795 recorded the day prior, including 2,088 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,885 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 589,220 people are under quarantine. So far 3,412,313 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 45,334,408 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,814,451 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 5,528,960 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that a second case of the coronavirus’ omicron variant had been confirmed in Poland.