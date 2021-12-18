COVID-19: Omicron reported in 89 countries, number of cases doubling

While as many as 89 countries have reported the presence of the Omicron coronavirus variant on their territory, the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.

With Omicron spreading rapidly in countries characterised by high levels of population immunity, the origin of such property to evade immunity remains unknown and its inherent increased transmissibility is a mystery.

The WHO designated Omicron a variant of concern on November 26, albeit the severity of the illness it causes has not been researched well enough just yet. “There is still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron,” the WHO said. “More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity.” It added that “there is still limited available data, and non-peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron.”

The WHO sounded an alarm saying that with the rapidity with which the infection curve grows, hospitals may find themselves overwhelmed in some places. “Hospitalisations in the UK and South Africa continue to rise, and given rapidly increasing case counts, it is possible that many healthcare systems may become quickly overwhelmed,” according to the organisation.

As of Saturday noon, Poland confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant. The infected was a three-year-old girl as well as a citizen of Lesotho, who attended the IGF 2021 summit in Katowice, southern Poland.