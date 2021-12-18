Newly found fossils reveal a Jurassic park in Poland’s heartlands

The largest fossils are 40cm long, meaning the dinosaurs were up to six metres tall.

Dr. Grzegorz Niedźwiedzki

Dinosaur specialists are hailing the find at the most spectacular dinosaur discovery ever in Poland, the biggest of its type in Europe and possibly the world.

The discovery of hundreds of Jurassic period dinosaur fossils was made near the village of Borkowice in central-east Poland by Prof. Grzegorz Pieńkowski from the National Geological Institute in Warsaw and geologist and paleontologist Dr. Grzegorz Niedźwiedzki from Uppsala University.

John Beauchamp speaks to Prof. Pieńkowski about the find.

In this week’s review:

· 2022 budget approved by lower house of Polish parliament

· Polish HICP inflation up by 7.4 pct y/y in November – Eurostat

And this week saw the 40th anniversary of the imposition of martial law in Poland, when the communists cracked down on the leaders of the Solidarity trade union as well as putting Poland on lockdown until July 1983. Head on over here for an interview with photographer Chris Niedenthal, who captured iconic images showing the reality of that time in Poland.

