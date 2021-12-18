COVID-19: 19,397 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 19,397 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,942,864 including 439,136 still active. The number of active cases was 446,379 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 543 new fatalities, of which 145 were due to COVID-19 alone and 398 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 91,415.

Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, a total of 589,220 people are quarantined and 3,412,313 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 439,136 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday a total of 45,334,408 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,814,451 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,088 out of 2,885 available.

Photo: TVP World

As of Saturday morning, as many as 274,051,048 coronavirus cases, 5,363,312 deaths and 246,045,251 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 51,610,281. India has the second most with 34,733,194 cases and Brazil third with 22,209,020.