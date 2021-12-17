Covid vaccination to be mandatory for medical staff – health minister

Adam Niedzielski told the private TV station Polsat News: "For now, when it comes to the vaccination obligation itself, here a group of medics will be absolutely bound."

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Medical personnel in Poland will be bound by an obligation to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the health minister has said, adding that he will issue a regulation on the matter.

Niedzielski added that both the medical community and patients had been awaiting such a measure.

“When it comes to medical personnel, I will issue a regulation that will force all of them and introduce and obligation for all representatives of professional medical groups,” he said.