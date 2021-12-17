MoD dismisses superiors of deserted soldier

Błaszczak wrote on Twitter that, "The soldier who disappeared yesterday had serious legal problems and had submitted his resignation from the army. He should never have been sent to serve on the border. I have requested clarification of who is responsible for that."

Artur Reszko/PAP

The superiors of a Polish soldier reported to have deserted to Belarus and claimed asylum have been dismissed from their positions by a decision of the defence minister, the Ministry of Defence reported on Friday.

Mariusz Błaszczak took the decision following a report by Division General Krzysztof Radomski, commander of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanised Division. The officers dismissed were the battery commander, platoon commander and the commander of the 2nd Węgorzowo Squadron, the ministry tweeted.

Media reported on Friday that a Polish soldier had abandoned his post on the Belarusian border, where Poland is tackling a migration crisis, and had escaped to Belarus.

The information emerged after Belarusian border authorities announced that a Polish soldier had applied for asylum there. They named the man as Emil Czeczko and said he had been detained by a Belarusian patrol on Thursday afternoon. He reportedly expressed opposition to Poland’s policy in managing the migration crisis.