Polish parliament passes media bill

The Sejm, lower house of the Polish parliament, has voted down the Senate’s rejection of an amendment to a planned radio and TV broadcasting law. Critics say the legislation will affect the ability of news channel TVN24, owned by Discovery Inc., a US based media company, to operate because it tightens the rules around foreign ownership of media in Poland.

The channel is currently owned via a firm registered in the Netherlands in order to get around a ban on non-European firms owning more than 49 percent of Polish media companies. The bill passed by parliament on Friday would prevent this workaround.

The legislation changes Poland’s media law to limit ownership of Polish media companies to entities based in the European Economic Area.

The amendment, passed by the Sejm on August 11 was rejected by the Senate on September 9 in a 53-37 vote with three abstentions. On December 17, the Sejm overturned the Senate’s decision in a 229-212 vote with 11 abstentions.

On Friday, Bix Aliu, the US Charge d’Affaires in Poland, said that Washington was deeply disappointed by the passage of the media law. He also voiced his hope for the Polish president to take the matter into his own hands.

“The United States is extremely disappointed by today’s passage of the media bill by the Sejm. We expect President (Andrzej) Duda to act in accordance with previous statements to use his leadership to protect free speech and business,” the US Charge d’Affaires wrote on social media.

US based Discovery Inc. stressed that “the outcome of today’s surprise vote in the Polish Parliament should alarm any enterprise investing in Poland and anyone who cares about democracy and freedom of the press. Through this vote, Poland undermines the values that have connected Poland with Europe, and uproots the foundation of the Polish-American relationship. We now appeal to the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, to keep his word and veto this legislation.”

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has long argued that foreign media groups have too much influence in Poland, distorting public debate. PiS says the bill aims to stop countries like Russia or China gaining influence over Polish media.

PiS lawmaker Joanna Lichocka said in a statement that “the rule limiting non-European capital in the media is in line with European law and is valid in many EU countries. This rule has been in force in Poland for years – the amendment seals it up and makes it impossible to circumvent it.”

The bill must be signed by President Andrzej Duda to become law. The president, an ally of the government, has previously said that takeovers of foreign-owned media groups should take place on market terms and not with forced solutions, in a sign he could use his power to veto the bill.