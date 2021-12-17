Junior ruling coalition member demands dismissal of European minister

"In my opinion… the conclusion is very simple: if we have a negotiator, who is responsible for us not being able to achieve our goals and firmly defend our interests, then this negotiator must be replaced," Kowalski stated.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

An MP from a junior party in Poland’s ruling coalition government has called for the dismissal of the Europe minister, claiming he is responsible for all of Poland’s problems with Europe.

The calls for Konrad Szymański’s political head by Janusz Kowalski, a member of Solidary Poland, could exacerbate divisions over Europe between his party and Law and Justice, the dominant party in the coalition.

“Minister Konrad Szymański should be fired and immediately leave the government,” Kowalski told a Radio Plus programme on Friday, having accused the minister of Poland’s failure to get the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) reformed during an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Poland has been calling for the ETS system to be reformed, arguing that as it stands it could destabilise the economies of Central Europe.

But, according to Kowalski, Szymański’s failings extend beyond the ETS. He said he has been responsible for Poland’s negotiations with the EU on issues related to the National Recovery Plan, Green Deal and the tightening of climate.

“And we have not won a single case,” said Kowalski.

“In my opinion… the conclusion is very simple: if we have a negotiator, who is responsible for us not being able to achieve our goals and firmly defend our interests, then this negotiator must be replaced,” Kowalski stated.

The MP has also accused Szymański of being responsible for the lack of Poland’s success during four-year long negotiations over changes to the Polish judicial system.