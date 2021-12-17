Experts believe wage growth likely to exceed 8 pct in 2022

An economic think-tank has said wage increases are expected to go above 8 percent in 2022.

Wage growth in Poland has been on the rise for a number of months, and in November hit 9.8 percent, owing to a high demand for labour, according to the Central Statistical Office (GUS).

“Wage increases are likely to exceed 8 percent in 2022,” Polish Economic Institute (PIE) experts wrote on Friday.

“We believe that the fast growth will continue in the coming months,” they said, adding that a further growth in prices, especially in services, will be one of its side-effects.

On Friday, GUS reported that Poland’s average corporate gross wage had risen by 9.8 percent year on year to PLN 6,022 (EUR 1,298) in November 2021. In monthly terms, the average wage increased by 1.8 percent.

November’s corporate employment increased by 0.7 percent year on year.

According to PIE, GUS’s monthly corporate employment data understate the rate of its strong growth since, according to surveys, the number of working people has hit a record high.

“And the number of job offers has also been growing fast,” the PIE experts added.