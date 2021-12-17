Poles turn critical of govt’s handling of Covid pandemic

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

The government’s handling of the pandemic has attracted more criticism than praise for the first time since April, a poll has found.

In a CBOS poll published on Friday, the percentage of people praising the government’s Covid polices plunged to 39 percent in December from 50 percent a month before.

Meanwhile the percentage of those critical rose to 55 percent in December from 42 percent in November.

“This means that the government’s actions aimed at fighting the epidemic were assessed negatively more often than positively, for the first time since April and the previous wave of the pandemic,” CBOS wrote.

An increase in coronavirus infections over the past month has increased fears of becoming infected, CBOS said.

As many as 58 percent of all those surveyed are afraid of catching the coronavirus, while 41 percent are not.

The government has recently introduced a set of moderately tighter coronavirus restrictions, but 42 percent of those surveyed said they were not strict enough and 40 percent said they were adequate. Only 12 percent said they were too harsh.