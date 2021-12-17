Poland’s average corporate wage up 9.8 pct y/y in Nov – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross wage rose by 9.8 percent year on year to PLN 6,022 (EUR 1,298) in November 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Friday.

In monthly terms, the average wage increased by 1.8 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected an 8.9-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in November and a 0.9-percent monthly increase.

November’s corporate employment increased by 0.7 percent year on year to 6,363,700 and rose by 0.2 percent month on month.

This compares to the economists’ expectations of a 0.5-percent annual rise in employment and a zero-change in the monthly reading.