93 attempts at breaching Polish-Belarusian border over past 24h: Border Guard

“We have recorded 93 attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally,” the Polish Border Guard’s spokesperson Lieutenant Anna Michalska said, adding that since the beginning of 2021, there have already been over 39,000 such attempts.

During Friday’s joint press conference of Lt Michalska and the spokesperson of the Minister Coordinator of Specialised Services Stanisław Żaryn at the Border Guard HQ, the former said that a total of 2,707 illegal migrants were detained in 2021. “This month there are 50 such individuals, including 33 Iraqi citizens, 11 Syrians, three Turks, two Iranians and a Sri Lankan citizen,” she said.

She went on to say that as of October 26, when regulations were changed, as many as 2260 migrants have been handed decisions obliging them to leave the Polish territory. “A total of 1,817 foreigners are remaining at [migrant] centres as we speak, this comprising 1,083 in family blocs and 743 in men’s blocs.”

“Yesterday, 55 Belarusian citizens seeking help on the territory of our country entered Poland. They were repressed on the Belarusian territory. Out of the group, 42 had humanitarian visas, whilst 13 applied for international protection,” she added.

The spokesperson also said that over the past 24 hours officers had reported three attempts at the crossing of the border in Dubicze Cerkiewne. While the first attempt involved only four people trying to lift the concertina to crawl onto the Polish side, the second incident involved 11 people who made it across.

“During this incident, foreigners and Belarusian services were throwing stones and firecrackers at Polish patrols. All 11 individuals, namely Yemeni, Iraqi, Syrian and Sri Lankan citizens, were apprehended. The constitution of that group shows that such groups are created artificially. Certainly, these are not people who arrived in Belarus together,” the spokesperson said.