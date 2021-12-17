Poland reports 20,027 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 566 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 20,027 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 566 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 22,097 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,795 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 23,963 recorded the day prior, including 2,106 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,887 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 638,240 people are under quarantine. So far 3,386,221 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 45,081,352 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,780,909 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 5,347,182 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that a second case of the coronavirus’ omicron variant had been confirmed in Poland.