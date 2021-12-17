Lukashenka regime sentences oppositionist blogger to 13 years behind bars

Eduard Palchys, an oppositionist blogger in Belarus, has been sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment by the Belarusian authorities, Human Rights Centre Viasna has reported.

Although Mr Palchys remained arrested since September 2020, his trial began only on December 6 and took place behind closed doors. The man was accused by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime of “organising riots”, “organising activities against the public order”, “inciting hatred” and “calling for activities against the security of the state”.

Managing a Telegram channel under his name, Mr Palchys is one of the pro-democratic Belarusian activists. According to the Belarusian Investigative Committee, the channel was the defendants’ “main weapon”.

“The internet resources he managed, including the Telegram channel and social media pages, reached a large number of users in the country. He used their trust to manipulate the crowd consciousness, to indoctrinate using ‘necessary information’, to persuade people to participate in criminal activities,” the Committee said.

Apart from “muddling the consciousness” of citizens, Mr Palchys was allegedly organising mass activities seriously violating public order by providing information about the place and time of “illegal activities”, which in the Belarusian authorities’ legal lingo mean “protests”.

Mr Palchys’ Telegram channel was deemed extremist in April 2021 by the regime in Minsk.

The blogger was recognised as a political prisoner by Belarusian organisations for human rights, one out of 929 individuals who, hitherto, have been given similar statuses.