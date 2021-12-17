COVID-19: 20,027 new infections in Poland, 2nd case of Omicron confirmed

The Health Ministry announced 20,027 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,923,472 including 446,379 still active. The number of active cases increased from 447,413 yesterday. The sanitary authorities also confirmed the second case of the new Omicron variant in Poland.

The Health ministry announced that the infected person is a 3-year old girl, resident of Warsaw. “The positive test result appeared on December 14, the sample was sectionalised in a lab in Katowice,” they reported on social media.







The ministry also announced 566 new fatalities — 148 from COVID-19 alone and 418 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 90,872.

Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, 638,240 people are quarantined and 3,386,221 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 446,379 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday a total of 45,081,352 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,780,909 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,106 out of 2,887 available.

Photo: TVP World

As of Friday morning, as many as 273,327,260 coronavirus cases, 5,355,724 deaths and 245,498,842 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 51,435,652, India has the second most with 34,726,049 cases and Brazil third with 22,204,941.