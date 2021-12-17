‘Massive consequences’ for Russia if its aggression in Ukraine continues: EU leaders

Having convened in Brussels on Thursday, EU leaders declared that any further military aggression on the part of Russia against Ukraine will be met with “massive consequences and severe cost in response.”

“We only have one type of response in case of an escalation of the conflict by Russia,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Thursday…

“The European Council reiterates its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response,” the leaders of the EU Member States warned Russia in a statement published in the wake of the Brussels EU summit.

“The European Council stresses the urgent need for Russia to de-escalate tensions caused by the military build-up along its border with Ukraine and aggressive rhetoric,” the statement reads.

A total of 548 MEPs voted for the premonitory resolution of the European Parliament condemning Russia’s enhanced presence on the Ukrainian border, 69 were against and 54 abstained. The MEPs called on Moscow to immediately pull its troops out and discontinue threatening its neighbouring country.

With Russian boots alongside the Ukrainian border numbering between 95,000 and 100,000, a phantom of invasion has put the country and its allies on alert. The Russian military buildup does not limit itself to the deployment of forces on the Ukrainian border but also within Ukraine’s eastern occupied territory. According to intelligence data, the possibility of escalation at the behest of Moscow exists, with January being the most likely forecast for the rain of iron to begin.

Russia’s military intrusions into Ukraine’s territory began with the 2014 annexation of Crimea, followed by the Kremlin’s top-down support for a bellicose separatist uprising in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in Eastern Ukraine. This set off a war that has continued for nearly eight years.

Calling on Wednesday on his Western supporters, including the EU, to impose preemptive punitive sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hopes to deter a dreadful sequel to the previous invasions.