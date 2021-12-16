J.K. Rowling doxed after her comment on transgender perpetrators

On December 12 J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter franchise posted a comment on social media, in which she criticised the Scottish Police for stating that after committing a sex assault a male born person would be recorded as a female, without having a “full gender recognition certificate”, provided they identify as such.

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman,” the Harry Potter author posted on Twitter.

After the twitt Ms. Rowling received a lot of hate comments online, including people posting her current home address on social media.



“Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible,” J.K. Rowling responded to the online hate.

“I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us,” She added.

The Harry Potter author’s comment came after an article published by “The Scottish Sun”. The article cited Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi from the Scottish Police saying “The gender identification of individuals will be based on how they present or self-declare, which is consistent with the organisation’s values.”

The new gender self-ID law which will enable the recognition of male perpetrators as women is expected to come into force in mid-2022.