Being a Jehovah’s Witness is not enough to avoid extradition to Russia

On Thursday, the Supreme Court authorised the decision to extradite a Jehovah’s Witnesses to Russia, a country where Jehovah’s Witnesses organizations have been banned. When dealing with an application for extradition in criminal situations, the possibility of religious practices, regardless of the denomination, are restricted due to the deprivation of freedom – the justification of the Supreme Court’s ruling said.

According to the ruling of the Supreme Court, the fact that the Jehovah’s Witnesses movement has been banned in Russia is not a circumstance that would prevent a person from being extradited to Russia. The person would have to cite specific circumstances related to religious practices.

The case in question concerned the extradition of a Ukrainian citizen. “It was not indicated that N. (surname not given due to regulations) was carrying out any special missionary activity or some extraordinary religious activity,” Supreme Court Judge Antoni Bojańczyk said. He added that the defense referred to N.’s formal religious affiliation and did not “refer to specific circumstances related to his religious practices, which would prove that only on this account there may be a justified fear of violating his freedom”.

The case was first decided by the District Court in Przemyśl, south-east Poland, in September 2020. At that time the court agreed to the extradition to Russia, where N. is wanted for economic crimes, including fraud and document forgery. The court also ruled that the membership in the community of Jehovah’s Witnesses was not an obstacle to his extradition to Russia.

Later on the decision was upheld in October 2020 by the Court of Appeals in Rzeszów, south-east Poland. According to the ruling the decision to extradite was consistent with international agreements binding Poland. The court also pointed out that the man, while residing in Russia so far, had not experienced hostile treatment because of his citizenship or being a Jehovah’s Witness.

The Ombudsman did not agree with these decisions and referred a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court.

He recalled that in April 2017 the Supreme Court in Russia recognised the Congregation of Jehova’’s Witnesses as an illegal organisation. Jehovah’s Witnesses who continue to display their beliefs face criminal prosecution. Moreover Russia is currently in a military conflict with Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea.

The Polish Supreme Court ruled that the decision to extradite considers the issues of citizenship and religion raised by the defense lawyers and assessed them correctly.