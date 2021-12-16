Poland calls to end to wild trading in CO2 emissions: PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in an article in the Italian economic daily In “Il Sole-24 Ore”, called for a reform of the European Emissions Trading System (ETS). He warned that the emissions trading system “is in the hands of the speculators”.

The Prime Minister’s text also appeared in the Slovakian newspaper “Hospodárske Noviny” (HN). In this publication, the head of the Polish government referred to the fact that at the Thursday’s summit of the European Union there will be a debate on energy policy and climate issues as part of the discussion on economic recovery. He pointed out that these talks would have a direct impact on the daily lives of millions of Europeans.

“We are witnessing a huge energy crisis and if we do not take appropriate action, ordinary citizens will suffer the costs. However, they are not to blame for the crisis. Russia and the monopolistic blackmail of the Russian company Gazprom are the main perpetrators,” he stressed.

According to Prime Minister Morawiecki, it is necessary to accelerate the energy transformation and thus become independent of the “unpredictable and aggressive policy of the Kremlin and Gazprom”.

He noted that “if the concept of a fair energy transition is replaced by the current, irrational logic of the ETS, we will all pay double for it”.

“The current concept of the ETS is prone to speculative mechanisms and is used to artificially raise prices for emissions trading,” The head of the government warned.

He went on to write that if “this uncontrolled speculation is not stopped, it may become impossible to plan and successfully achieve climate goals”. He added that the high price of CO2 allowances causes the economy to destabilise, “which in turn impedes the implementation of the EU’s climate policy”.