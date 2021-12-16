Poland may block EU’s emissions reduction plan minister says

Speaking at a press briefing in Brussels on Thursday, Anna Moskwa said that the key elements of the package must be adopted unanimously.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Poland has threatened to block elements of the EU’s emissions reduction scheme ‘Fit for 55’ if they run against the country’s interests, the country’s climate minister has said.

Fit for 55 is a set of new and updated European Council directives aimed to reduce Europe’s greenhouse emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030.

Speaking at a press briefing in Brussels on Thursday, Anna Moskwa said that the key elements of the package must be adopted unanimously.

“Of course, if they run counter in any way to the interests of Poles and the just (energy) transition guidelines, we’ll take any legal action to block such documents,” Moskwa said.

“As of now, we can’t say what we’re going to block and if we are going to block at all, as work on each of those documents is being conducted separately,” she added.

Poland is still heavily reliant on fossil fuels, and the government says the EU’s CO2 reduction path is too steep for a country that had lagged behind Western Europe for decades owing to its membership of the Soviet bloc that ended only in 1989.