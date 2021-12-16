Most Poles not happy with work of parliament

The positive opinions expressed about the Sejm's work were 3 percentage points (pps) up on the previous poll while the critical voices were unchanged, and 14 percent could not answer.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Up to 61 percent of respondents to a recent poll had a negative opinion of the work of the Sejm, Poland’s lower house of parliament, while 50 percent were critical of the Senate and 47 percent of the president.

The survey by CBOS also showed that 42 percent of the public were positive about the president’s work while 30 percent praised the Senate and 25 percent the Sejm.

The positive opinions expressed about the Sejm’s work were 3 percentage points (pps) up on the previous poll while the critical voices were unchanged, and 14 percent could not answer.

The Senate’s work was praised by 3 pps more people than in the previous survey while negative assessments were 2 pps higher and 30 percent had no opinion (down 5 pps).

When it came to the the work of President Andrzej Duda, the positive voices were unchanged and negative assessment were up by 1 pps.

CBOS commented that the highest percentage of satisfied respondents concerning the Sejm’s work (66 percent) were voters of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party. The company also noted that opposition voters, the undecided and those not intending to vote tended to give a negative appraisal of the Sejm.

CBOS ran the survey between November 29 and December 12 on a representative sample of 1,063 adult residents of Poland using a mixed-mode procedure.