November core inflation rate at 4.7 pct – central bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, excluding the prices of food and energy, measured 4.7 percent year on year in November 2021, up from 4.5 percent in October, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Thursday.

Core inflation, excluding fixed prices, amounted to 7.5 percent year on year in November, up from 6.5 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation, excluding the most volatile priced items, measured 5.9 percent year on year in November, against the 5.0 percent level a month earlier.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 5.5 percent year on year in November, up from 5.1 percent in October.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (CPI) increased by 7.8 percent year on year and by 1.0 percent month on month in November.