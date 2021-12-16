Polish retailer to open another store abroad

Albert Zawada/PAP

HalfPrice, a Polish retailer owned by the CCC Group, will open its first store in Slovakia in April 2022, according to a communique issued by the company on Thursday.

Slovakia will be the fifth foreign market, after Hungary, Austria, Croatia and the Czech Republic, where HalfPrice will open a store.

“We want to enter all the key markets in Central Europe,” HalfPrice CEO Adam Holewa was quoted as saying.

According to Holewa, by 2025, 50 percent of all HalfPrice revenues will be generated by foreign stores.

HalfPrice offers clothing, footwear, toys, accessories and cosmetics, as well as a wide range of decorations and home accessories.

At the moment, HalfPrice operates over 40 shops in Central Europe. Plans provide for a total of 250 stores by the year 2025.