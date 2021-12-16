Increased share of renewable energy in energy consumption in Poland

In 2020, the share of renewable energy in gross final energy consumption increased by 0.76 percentage points to 16.13 percent, reported Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) on Thursday.

The statistics revealed that over 71.6 percent of energy from renewable resources came from solid biofuels, less than 11 percent from wind power and less than 8 percent from liquid biofuels.

According to the Renewable Energy Directive, a mandatory 20 percent share of EU energy consumption must come from renewable energy by 2020. For Poland, this target had been set at 15 percent.

Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa pointed out that Poland had exceed its renewable energy target for 2020.

In her opinion, the achievement of the goal was made possible by “activities undertaken over the past six years by the government, including the Ministry of Climate and Environment, which were aimed at ensuring a dynamic development of renewable energy sources and accelerating the climate and energy transformation.”